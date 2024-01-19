UAE

Magnitude 6.4 earthquake strikes Tonga Islands

The quake was estimated at a depth of 212 km

By Reuters

Published: Fri 19 Jan 2024, 7:27 AM

An earthquake of 6.4 magnitude struck the Tonga Islands on Friday, the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) said.

The quake was estimated at a depth of 212 km (132 miles).

