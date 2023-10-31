UAE

Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes Fiji region

The quake hit 220km southeast of Labasa

By Reuters

Published: Tue 31 Oct 2023, 3:31 PM

The EMSC reported an earthquake of magnitude 6.2 in Fiji region.

The quake has hit 220km southeast of Labasa.

More to follow


