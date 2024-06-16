E-Paper

Magnitude 6.0 earthquake strikes near coast of Peru region, GFZ says

The quake was at a depth of 10 km

By Reuters

Published: Sun 16 Jun 2024, 7:25 PM

Last updated: Sun 16 Jun 2024, 7:26 PM

An earthquake of magnitude 6.0 struck near the coast of Peru region, the German Research Centre for Geosciences said on Sunday.

The quake was at a depth of 10 km, GFZ said.

