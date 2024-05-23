E-Paper

Magnitude 5.3 earthquake shakes Papua New Guinea

Characterised by high seismic activity, this region includes 90 per cent of the world's active volcanoes

By Wam

Published: Thu 23 May 2024, 12:43 PM

Last updated: Thu 23 May 2024, 12:44 PM

A 5.3-magnitude earthquake struck Morobe province in the north of Papua New Guinea today.

The epicentre of the quake was recorded 39km from the Finschhafen area, at a depth of 101.5km, the US Geological Survey said.


So far, no deaths or property damage had been reported as a result of the temblor.

Papua New Guinea is located in the Ring of Fire region, which extends along the coast of the Pacific Ocean. Characterised by high earthquake and volcanic activity, this region includes 90 per cent of the world's active volcanoes.


