Magnitude 5.0 earthquake hits China's Sichuan

The epicentre was located at a depth of 8 km, said the China Earthquake Networks Centre

By WAM

Published: Mon 27 May 2024, 2:05 PM

A 5.0-magnitude earthquake struck Muli County in China's Sichuan province on Monday.

The China Earthquake Networks Centre said the epicentre was located at a depth of 8 kilometeres.


ALSO READ:


