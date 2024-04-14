Lufthansa suspends flights to Amman, Beirut, Erbil, Tel Aviv

Thotakura will travel to space as part of the crew for Amazon founder Jeff Bezos' space company Blue Origin's New Shephard-25 mission
German airline group Lufthansa said on Sunday it was suspending flights to Amman, Beirut, Erbil and Tel Aviv at least until Monday following the latest turmoil in the Middle East.
The group, which includes the German flagship carrier as well as Swiss and Austrian airlines, would also ensure its flights avoided the airspace above Israel, Jordan and Iraq for the foreseeable future, it said in a statement to Reuters.
The company had already said on Friday it was suspending flights to and from Tehran until April 18 and would not use Iranian airspace during that time.
Multiple people were stabbed by the unidentified assailant, who was shot dead by a policewoman at the scene
At launch, BARK Air routes will fly from New York to Los Angeles and London. Ticket bookings opened on April 11
Trump has repeatedly claimed that he will be unable to get a fair trial in New York
Italian news agency ANSA reported that the designer died at home in Florence after a long illness
Covering around 30,000km, more than 30 hours of flight and an eight-hour time difference, the trip will include a series of meetings and masses
Astronomers have calculated that the space rock will graze by Earth at just three percent the distance between the Earth and the moon
They were reported missing last Saturday by a woman who told the US Coast Guard her three uncles never returned from Pikelot Atoll