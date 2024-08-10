E-Paper

Look: Top photos from Olympics Day 14; Algerian gender-row boxer Khelif wins gold medal

Khelif claimed a unanimous points decision win over China's Yang Liu in the women's 66kg final for her first Olympic medal

By Reuters

Gold medallist Imane Khelif of Algeria kisses her medal. Photo: Reuters
Published: Sat 10 Aug 2024, 9:28 AM

Last updated: Sat 10 Aug 2024, 10:30 AM

Only two days are left at the Olympics but a busy Friday was in store on Day 14 of the Paris Games with 35 golds up for grabs.

The big attraction was the soccer final with hosts France hunting for the title while medals will also be awarded in athletics, boxing, wrestling and track cycling among others.


While France failed to win their first gold medal in 40 years at the men's soccer tournament after their 5-3 defeat by Spain in the final on Friday, France pushed Spain to the limit after coming from 3-1 down in the final minutes to send the match into extra time.

Photo: Reuters
Meanwhile, Algerian boxer Imane Khelif defied a major gender controversy to win gold at the Paris Olympics on Friday in front of a pulsating Roland Garros crowd that roared her to victory.

Khelif claimed a unanimous points decision win over China's Yang Liu in the women's 66kg final for her first Olympic medal.

Photo: Reuters
Gold medallist's Melissa Jefferson, Twanisha Terry, Gabrielle Thomas and Sha'Carri Richardson of US were also seen celebrating after winning the women's 4x400m relay final.

Photo: Reuters
Harrie Lavreysen of Netherlands also celebrated after winning gold in the men's cycling sprint finals.

Photo: Reuters
Competitors dove into the Seine river in the men's 10km swimming marathon.

Photo: Reuters
Darja Varfolomeev of Germany was in tears after winning gold in the rhythmic gymnastics individual all-around final.

Photo: Reuters
Viktor Rassadin of Tajikistan was in an intense match with Feng Lu of China during the men's wrestling freestyle 74kg 1/4 final.

Photo: Reuters
Valentin Bontus of Austria was seen in action during the men's kite sailing final.

Photo: Reuters
Zhendong Fan of China was deep in action during his gold medal match against Truls Moregard of Sweden in men's table tennis.

Photo: Reuters
Rocio Sanchez Moccia of Argentina was thrown in the air by her teammates while celebrating winning the women's hockey bronze medal match.

Photo: Reuters
Spectators were seen looking through a fence to watch the men's 10km swimming marathon.

Photo: Reuters
Anastasia Bayandina and Romane Lunel of France performed in the artistic swimming duet technical routines.

Photo: Reuters
