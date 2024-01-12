Look: Brunei's prince weds fiancee in lavish 10-day ceremony

The royal powdering ceremony for Prince Abdul Mateen at Istana Nurul Iman, ahead of his wedding in Bandar Seri Begawan, Brunei. — AP

Brunei's Prince Abdul Mateen, one of Asia's most popular royal figures, has married his fiancee in an elaborate 10-day ceremony.

Brunei's Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, centre right, pouring scented oil on the hands of prince's bride Yang Mulia Anisha Rosnah ahead of the wedding. — AP

The 32-year-old prince, once dubbed one of Asia's most eligible bachelors, married Anisha Rosnah Isa-Kalebic, 29, in a ceremony that began on January 7 and will end on Tuesday. A solemnization ceremony was held at a mosque on Thursday.

Prince Abdul Mateen, right, touching his forehead on his father's hand after his solemnization at Sultan Omar Ali Saifuddien Mosque in Bandar Seri Begawan, Brunei. — AP

Mateen is the fourth son and 10th child of Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, one of the world's richest men. While sixth in line to the throne, the prince has gained prominence in recent years accompanying his father on diplomatic engagements.

Brunei's Prince Abdul Mateen, left, sitting during his solemnization at Sultan Omar Ali Saifuddien Mosque in Bandar Seri Begawan, Brunei. — AP

The sultan announced the engagement in October of Mateen and Anisha, who is the granddaughter of the ruler's special advisor.

Brunei's Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah greets Prince Abdul Mateen during the royal powdering ceremony at Istana Nurul Iman in Bandar Seri Begawan. — AP

Mateen, who plays polo and is a helicopter pilot in the Royal Brunei Air Force, has a 2.5 million-strong following on Instagram. Anisha reportedly owns a fashion brand and tourism business.

Prince Abdul Mateen signs documents after the solemnization of his wedding at Sultan Omar Ali Saifuddien Mosque in Bandar Seri Begawan, Brunei. — AP

Sunday's main wedding reception at the 1,788-room palace will see an array of international royalty and dignitaries, along with a parade through the capital, Bandar Sri Begawan.