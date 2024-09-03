Larry the Downing Street cat gets 'Russian' rival

Larry, the Downing Street Cat, is pictured outside of 10 Downing Street, the official residence of Britain's Prime Minister in London on Tuesday. — AFP

Published: Tue 3 Sep 2024, 2:15 PM Last updated: Tue 3 Sep 2024, 2:16 PM

Larry the Downing Street cat is facing a challenge to his position as the British government's chief mouser — a cute "Russian" kitten.

New Prime Minister Keir Starmer and his family, who moved into Number 10 after the Labour leader's thumping general election win in July, brought their family cat JoJo with them.

Now after "negotiations" with the Starmer children —who had wanted a German Shepherd dog — it has been agreed that Jojo will also be joined by a "Siberian kitten".

"There's been a long summer of negotiations, back and forth, different options," Starmer told BBC radio in an interview broadcast on Monday.

"But now we've gone for... a kitten instead of a dog," he added.

But Larry has been top cat at the British prime ministerial residence in central London for the last 13 years.

The 17-year-old tabby was adopted from a cat rescue charity in 2011 to keep the Downing Street mice at bay, although then premier David Cameron revealed his performance left something to be desired.

Despite that, Larry has become a media star — particularly popular with journalists — and even has his own social media account @Number10cat.

Starmer — Larry's sixth prime minister — revealed that feline rivalry was not the only issue with having pets in Downing Street.

"The problem we've got, which is the same for JoJo the cat, is that the only door out of our new flat is bomb proof," he said.

"Therefore, getting a cat flap is proving a little bit difficult," he added.

Given Larry's celebrity status as the greatest survivor of the political upheaval of recent years, officials have even drawn up a detailed plan in the event of his death.