Kremlin warns France against 'political persecution' of Telegram founder

The judge will now rule on whether to place the Russian-born billionaire under formal investigation
The Kremlin warned France on Thursday not to turn a criminal case against Telegram founder Pavel Durov into "political persecution."
"The main thing is for what is happening in France not to turn into political persecution," said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, referring to the case focused on alleged violations on the social media platform.
Robert Reinhardt and his taste-bud challenging flavours have become an overnight hit, creating a buzz on social media
Gazette notification states no specific evidence of involvement of Jamaat-e-Islami party and its affiliates in terrorist activities
Hundreds of dangerously dilapidated buildings facing demolition are crowded with families risking their lives rather than braving impossibly high rents
Mokrytskyi is one of Ukraine's soldier-influencers keeping up spirits in times of war and has 131,600 followers on TikTok
With more checkpoints closed more often, even those with a permit struggle to access specialist treatment in Jerusalem
The 87-year-old warns against 'restrictive laws' and the 'militarisation of borders' and calls for safe migration routes
It will be Harris's first interview since becoming the Democratic candidate after Biden ended his campaign for re-election on July 21 following a shaky debate performance