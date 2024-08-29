E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Kremlin warns France against 'political persecution' of Telegram founder

'The main thing is for what is happening in France not to turn into political persecution,' said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov

By AFP

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

UAE announces 2-month grace period for residence visa violators

UAE announces fee refund for tax service charges from August 1

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Published: Thu 29 Aug 2024, 2:13 PM

The Kremlin warned France on Thursday not to turn a criminal case against Telegram founder Pavel Durov into "political persecution."

"The main thing is for what is happening in France not to turn into political persecution," said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, referring to the case focused on alleged violations on the social media platform.


ALSO READ:


More news from World