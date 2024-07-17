Kremlin says Trump presidency yielded nothing good for Russia

Hidalgo wants to show that the river is clean enough to host the outdoor swimming events at the Paris Games
The Kremlin said on Wednesday that nothing good for Russia had come of Donald Trump's 2017-2021 US presidency, but that there had at least been dialogue between Moscow and Washington which was probably a positive thing in itself.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov made the comments in a conference call with reporters when asked about remarks Trump has made about his working relationship with President Vladimir Putin in the past.
"As for (Putin and Trump) getting along or not getting along, under Trump nothing good was done for Russia," said Peskov.
"On the contrary, more and more restrictions were imposed (on Russia). But nevertheless, there was dialogue. This can probably be considered a positive element."
Peskov said that Russia and Putin were themes which traditionally came up during election campaigns in the United States.
Hidalgo wants to show that the river is clean enough to host the outdoor swimming events at the Paris Games
Police fired tear gas and rubber bullets as students demanding quotas be cut battled with counter-protesters backing the ruling Awami League party, fighting with sticks and hurling rocks
The Maltese lawmaker is only the second president after Germany's Martin Schulz to win another term since the EU Parliament became a directly elected institution in 1979
Demonstrators call for embattled President Ruto to step down as they hold rallies across the country
Regular Russian air strikes have ravaged the country's energy system, leading to hours-long rolling blackouts that have forced residents and businesses to adapt in the extreme heat
In June the country received 11 per cent less rain than average, after the monsoon lost momentum in mid-June and delayed sowing
The assessment will set out a path to increasing defence spending to 2.5 per cent of GDP
The incident took place near a mosque earlier today, leaving many injured