Knife attacker in Germany kills two, including child: Police

German police secures a park, where earlier in the day two people were killed in a knife attack, one of them a child, in Aschaffenburg, Germany, on January 22, 2025. — Reuters

A 41-year-old man and a two-year-old boy were killed and two other people severely wounded in a knife attack in the German city of Aschaffenburg on Wednesday, police said.

A 28-year-old man from Afghanistan was arrested close to the crime scene, they said on social media platform X, without indicating a motive.

The stabbings happened in a public park in the centre of the Bavarian city at around 11.45am.

"Two people were fatally injured," police said, while "two seriously injured people are receiving treatment in hospital".

"The suspect was arrested in the immediate vicinity of the crime scene."

A second person arrested was a witness and was being questioned, police said

"There are no indications of other suspects" and no further danger to the public, police said.

Police said investigations into the "background of the crime" were ongoing.