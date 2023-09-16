Kim Jong Un meets Russia defence minister

The protesters accuse the government of giving undue favours to Adani in allotting and executing the $614-million Dharavi redevelopment plan
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un met Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu in Vladivostok on Saturday, according to state news agency TASS.
"North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arrived at the Knevichi airfield in Vladivostok," the report said, adding that Kim was greeted by Shoigu and an honour guard.
Kim's rare trip out of his isolated country – his first official visit abroad since the Covid-19 pandemic began – has fanned fears among Western countries that Moscow and Pyongyang will strike an arms deal in defiance of sanctions.
Moscow is believed to be interested in buying North Korean ammunition to continue fighting in Ukraine, while Pyongyang wants Russia's help to develop its missile programme.
While Russian President Vladimir Putin indicated there were "possibilities" for military cooperation after meeting with Kim, the Kremlin said Friday that no agreements had been signed.
