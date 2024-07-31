Kenya reports first mpox case

The unrest is the biggest test facing Prime Minister Hasina since she won a fourth straight term in January elections
Kenya has detected its first case of mpox, the health ministry said on Wednesday, as the regional East African bloc urged caution in the face of an outbreak.
The case of the viral infection was detected in a passenger at a border crossing in southern Kenya, the ministry said in a statement, adding that the person was travelling from neighbouring Uganda to Rwanda through Kenya.
It followed an announcement from Burundi on July 25 of three confirmed cases, while the Democratic Republic of Congo on July 20 reported more than 11,000 suspected cases including around 450 deaths.
The outbreak triggered a warning on Monday from the eight-member East African Community (EAC), which called on countries "to educate their citizens on how to protect themselves and prevent the spread of mpox".
The bloc would "convene a meeting of health experts to deliberate on the situation", it said, without giving a date.
Mpox, formerly known as monkeypox, was first discovered in humans in 1970 in the DRC.
It has since been mainly limited to certain West and Central African nations, with people mainly catching it from infected animals, such as when eating bushmeat.
In May 2022, mpox infections surged worldwide. That surge was driven by a new subtype, dubbed Clade II, taking over from the Clade I subtype.
It prompted the World Health Organisation (WHO) to declare a public health emergency of international concern in July 2022, which it then ended in May 2023.
But since last September, a new and deadlier Clade I strain has been spreading in the DRC. Testing revealed it was a mutated variant of Clade I, called Clade Ib.
The WHO recommends populations continue to remain vigilant over the virus.
The unrest is the biggest test facing Prime Minister Hasina since she won a fourth straight term in January elections
A significant number of hospitals have gone out of service, hindering their ability to treat the wounded
A source close to Hezbollah said senior commander Shukr was the target but that he 'survived the Israeli strike'
On Tuesday, the World Health Organisation said it was 'looking at a very problematic situation'
The higher spending on state receptions and official travel resulted in the presidency's costs rising by 6.5 per cent last year to 117.2 million euros, leaving a budget shortfall of 8.3 million euros
The lawsuit argues the judge and others may have committed 'criminal acts' in his summons by not allowing Sanchez to testify in writing as requested by the Socialist leader, according to the complaint
Several people with type 1 diabetes as well as parents of paediatric patients say they are stockpiling the remaining supply of Levemir and using vials they have on hand beyond their expiration date
The Vance-Trump campaign has insisted that the Democratic vice-president's entry into the race won't upend their strategy