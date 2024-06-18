Justin Timberlake arrested for drunk driving in New York: Reports

Friends and relatives of the victims, who are among millions of Asians who live and work in the wealthy Gulf to remit money to their families, were in shock at the tragedy
Pop star Justin Timberlake was arrested on drunk driving charges on Tuesday in New York state, CBS News reported, citing local police.
Timberlake was expected to be arraigned Tuesday morning on charges he had been driving under the influence, the network reported.
Police in Sag Harbor, New York, where Timberlake was reportedly arrested, were not immediately available for comment.
Timberlake has two concerts scheduled in Chicago this weekend and two shows in New York City next week, according to his website.
