Jordan rejects displacement of Palestinians from Gaza

This aerial photo shows displaced Gazans gathering in an area in Nuseirat on Sunday to return to their homes in the northern part of the Gaza Strip. Photo: AFP

Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said on Sunday his kingdom firmly rejects any forced displacement of Palestinians, following remarks by US President Donald Trump suggesting Gazans should be sent to Egypt and Jordan.

"Our rejection of the displacement of Palestinians is firm and will not change. Jordan is for Jordanians and Palestine is for Palestinians," Safadi said in a statement.

After 15 months of war, Trump said Gaza had become a "demolition site", adding he had spoken to Jordan's King Abdullah II about moving Palestinians out of the territory.

"I'd like Egypt to take people. And I'd like Jordan to take people," Trump told reporters, adding he expected to talk to Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on Sunday.