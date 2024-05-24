E-Paper

Japanese dog of 'Doge' meme fame dies

'She quietly passed away as if asleep while I caressed her,' the dog's owner wrote on her blog

By AFP

Published: Fri 24 May 2024, 4:19 PM

Last updated: Fri 24 May 2024, 4:28 PM

The Japanese shiba inu dog whose photo inspired a generation of oddball online jokes and the $23-billion Dogecoin cryptocurrency beloved by Elon Musk died on Friday, her owner said.

"She quietly passed away as if asleep while I caressed her," Atsuko Sato wrote on her blog, thanking the fans of her dog called Kabosu – the face of the "Doge" meme.


