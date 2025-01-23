Israeli army says killed two Palestinian militants in West Bank

People inspect the rubble of a house where two Palestinian militants were killed during an Israeli raid in Burqin village near Jenin in the occupied West Bank on January 23, 2025. — AFP

The Israeli military said on Thursday it killed two Palestinian militants overnight near the occupied West Bank city of Jenin, where a large-scale raid is underway, accusing them of murdering three Israelis.

In a statement, the military said that Israeli forces found the two militants barricaded in a house in the village of Burqin.

"After an exchange of fire, they were eliminated by the forces", it said, adding one soldier was injured in the exchange.

The military identified those killed as Mohammed Nazzal and Qutaiba Shalabi, accusing them of being "affiliated with Islamic Jihad" and responsible for a deadly shooting on an Israeli bus in early January.

The Ramallah-based Palestinian health ministry said Israeli authorities had informed it of the deaths of Nazzal, 25, and Shalabi, 30.

"The bodies are being withheld" by the army, it added in a statement.

Three Israelis were killed and six injured in a January 6 attack near the village of Al Funduq, also in the West Bank.

Israel's Defence Minister Israel Katz said at the time he had directed the military to "act with force" to find the attackers, vowing on X that "anyone who... enables or supports the murder and harm of Jews will pay a heavy price".