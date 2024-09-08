Israeli army announces strikes on Hezbollah in southern Lebanon

Unity between faiths has been the central theme of the pontiff's Asia trip and a declaration they signed called for 'religious harmony for the sake of humanity'
The Israeli military announced Sunday morning that it had carried out a series of air strikes on Hezbollah targets, saying it had intercepted a number of projectiles launched overnight from Lebanon.
The military said in a statement that the Israeli Air Force had "struck Hezbollah military structures in the areas of Aitaroun, Maroun El Ras, and Yaroun in southern Lebanon".
Earlier, on August 25, Israel said it conducted precise strikes in Lebanon in order to thwart an imminent threat from Hezbollah against Israel.
Israel also declared a 48-hour state of emergency at 0300 GMT (7am UAE time) on August 25, after the strikes in Lebanon.
In August, UAE airlines cancelled and diverted flights to and from Israel and Lebanon due to conflict between Israel and Hezbollah.
On that day, Hezbollah said it carried out a large scale attack with rockets and drones on Israel after its commanders were killed in the Israeli attack.
Unity between faiths has been the central theme of the pontiff's Asia trip and a declaration they signed called for 'religious harmony for the sake of humanity'
Musk risks possible EU sanctions in the coming months for allegedly breaking new content rules
More than 90 per cent of buildings within a so-called buffer zone appeared to have been destroyed or severely damaged, according to the London-based rights group
Netanyahu says that Israel must retain control over the Philadelphi Corridor along the Egypt-Gaza border to prevent weapons smuggling to Hamas
Convention covers human rights aspects of AI
According to the International Meteor Organisation, the one-meter asteroid will be a bright and slow fireball and cause no damage
Saad was studying at the Edward Said National Conservatory of Music in nearby Gaza City before it was reduced to ruins in the war that has devastated much of the enclave
The lawsuit is the latest legal challenge to the Democratic president's efforts to fulfil a campaign pledge and bring debt relief to millions of Americans who turned to federal student loans to fund their costly higher education