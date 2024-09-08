Israeli army announces strikes on Hezbollah in southern Lebanon

Photo: AFP File

Published: Sun 8 Sep 2024, 10:46 AM Last updated: Sun 8 Sep 2024, 10:47 AM

The Israeli military announced Sunday morning that it had carried out a series of air strikes on Hezbollah targets, saying it had intercepted a number of projectiles launched overnight from Lebanon.

The military said in a statement that the Israeli Air Force had "struck Hezbollah military structures in the areas of Aitaroun, Maroun El Ras, and Yaroun in southern Lebanon".

Earlier, on August 25, Israel said it conducted precise strikes in Lebanon in order to thwart an imminent threat from Hezbollah against Israel.

Israel also declared a 48-hour state of emergency at 0300 GMT (7am UAE time) on August 25, after the strikes in Lebanon.

In August, UAE airlines cancelled and diverted flights to and from Israel and Lebanon due to conflict between Israel and Hezbollah.

On that day, Hezbollah said it carried out a large scale attack with rockets and drones on Israel after its commanders were killed in the Israeli attack.