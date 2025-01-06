Israel medics, army say 3 killed in West Bank shooting on vehicles

Israeli security and rescue personnel at the scene of a shooting attack on a car and bus where at least three Israelis were killed near Kedumim in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, Israel's national ambulance service Magen David Adom (MDA) said, on January 6, 2025. — Reuters

Gunmen opened fire on Monday on a bus and other vehicles near a village in the occupied West Bank, killing three people and wounding seven, the Israeli military and emergency services said.

Violence in the West Bank has soared since the war in Gaza erupted on October 7, 2023 after Hamas's attack on Israel.

"Paramedics have confirmed the deaths of three victims, including two women and a man," emergency service provider Magen David Adom said.

The military told AFP that all three of the dead held Israeli citizenship.

The military reported that troops were "pursuing the terrorists" who carried out the attack near the village of Al Funduq.

"We will reach the despicable murderers and hold them, as well as anyone who assisted them, accountable," Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement from his office. "No one will be spared."

Magen David Adom said its paramedics were providing treatment to seven people who were on the bus, including the driver, who was in serious condition.

The two women killed in the shooting were in their 60s, while the man was around 40, MDA reported.

"This was a severe attack that spread across multiple scenes where vehicles and a bus were hit by gunfire," paramedic Avichai Ben Zruya said in a statement.

"During our initial searches for casualties, we found two women around 60 years old in a vehicle, unconscious without pulse or breathing, with gunshot wounds," he said.

"After medical assessments, unfortunately, their injuries were severe and we had to pronounce them deceased."

The military said that troops had set up roadblocks and were encircling several nearby towns to apprehend the attackers.

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said he had directed the military to "act with force" to find the attackers.

"We will not tolerate a Gaza-like reality in Judea and Samaria (the West Bank), and anyone who follows Hamas' path in Gaza and enables or supports the murder and harm of Jews will pay a heavy price," Katz said on X.