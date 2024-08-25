Israel and Hezbollah traded messages saying neither wants further escalation, two diplomats say

The heavy floods, which killed at least 18 people, have added to the challenges of a new government who took charge early this month after a student-led revolution
Israel and the Lebanon-based group Hezbollah exchanged messages via intermediaries on Sunday in order to prevent further escalation following one of the biggest exchanges of fire between the two foes in 10 months, two diplomats told Reuters.
The main message was that both sides considered that Sunday's intense exchange of bombardment was "done" and that neither side wanted a full-scale war, one diplomat said. The diplomats spoke on condition they were not identified.
Hezbollah launched a major barrage of missiles against Israel on Sunday in retaliation for the assassination of a senior commander in Beirut last month, the Iranian-backed movement said, as Israel's cabinet met to prepare a response.
Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said Israel would do whatever necessary to defend itself.
Most of the Israeli strikes were hitting targets in southern Lebanon but the military was ready to strike anywhere there was a threat, an Israeli military spokesperson said.
Gallant declared a state of emergency, and flights to and from Ben Gurion airport in Tel Aviv were suspended, but the airports authority said normal operations were expected to resume by 7am (0400 GMT).
