Iraqi security officials report explosion at US-led coalition airport base

Weinstein is serving a 16-year sentence after being convicted on rape charges by a California court
Iraqi security forces said an explosion was heard at a US-led coalition's military base at the Baghdad international airport late Tuesday, a day before Iran's president was due to visit.
"At 11pm (8pm GMT) an explosion was heard inside Baghdad International Airport in the area occupied by international coalition advisors," according to a statement posted on social media platform X by the spokesman for the Joint Operations Command, Iraqi Major General Tahseen Al Khafaji.
"Iraqi security forces were unable ... to determine the origin of the explosion, which has not been claimed," according to the statement, which was attributed to Iraqi security forces and also published by state news agency INA.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Air traffic was unaffected and no flights were interrupted, it added.
A senior military official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told AFP that "two Katyusha-type rockets" had caused the explosion.
"One fell on the wall of the Iraqi anti-terrorist forces compound. The second was inside the base hosting the international coalition led by Washington," said the official.
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian was expected in Iraq on Wednesday in his first trip abroad since taking office in July.
Relations between Iran and Iraq have grown closer over the past two decades.
Tehran is one of Iraq's leading trade partners and wields considerable political influence in Baghdad where its Iraqi allies dominate parliament and the current government.
A spokesperson for the Iranian-backed Ketaeb Hezbollah (Hezbollah Brigades) armed group in Iraq slammed what he called "an attack" that aimed to "disrupt the Iranian president's visit to Baghdad".
In a post on X, the spokesperson Jaafar al-Husseini called on the Iraqi security services to identify the perpetrators.
ALSO READ:
Weinstein is serving a 16-year sentence after being convicted on rape charges by a California court
The company is in talks with other airlines to accommodate its stranded passengers in the event of flight cancellations
The two men were tried in absentia as Pakistan did not force them to appear at the high-security trial as requested by the Netherland
When Sheikh Khaled planted sapling at Rajghat, it was special; here's why
52,000 Gazan children would have started first grade on Monday
Historian Allan Lichtman reveals his much-discussed, once-every-four-years White House prediction, based on what he calls the '13 keys' method
A massive television audience is expected to tune in on Tuesday to watch Harris go toe to toe with Trump over what both are calling the most important election of modern times
This was one of the most violent attacks in years, according to Britain-based Observatory chief Rami Abdel Rahman