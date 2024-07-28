Iran's Khamenei formally grants Pezeshkian presidential powers

Photo: Reuters

Published: Sun 28 Jul 2024, 11:25 AM Last updated: Sun 28 Jul 2024, 11:27 AM

Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei gave Sunday his official endorsement of reformist Masoud Pezeshkian as the Islamic republic's ninth president, following elections earlier this month.

