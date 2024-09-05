Indians demand justice in candlelight march for murdered doctor

Medical professionals light clay lamps as they take part in a candlelight protest in New Delhi on Wednesday against the rape and murder of a doctor in India’s West Bengal state. — AFP

Published: Thu 5 Sep 2024, 2:49 PM Last updated: Thu 5 Sep 2024, 2:50 PM

Vast crowds of Indians bearing candles marched through the streets of Kolkata early Thursday, demanding justice nearly one month on since the rape and murder of a doctor.

The discovery of the 31-year-old doctor's bloodied body at a state-run hospital in Kolkata on August 9 has stoked nationwide anger at the chronic issue of violence against women.

"We want justice", read one message spelt out in flickering candles and clay lamps.

"Let there be light, let there be justice", a sign held by protesters read.

The brutal murder has triggered protests across India — and repeated strikes by medics — demanding safer conditions for women.

While many protests and strikes have since calmed in the rest of India, regular demonstrations continue in the sprawling megacity of Kolkata.

Police said as many as 100,000 took part in the rally in Kolkata. Similar but smaller rallies were also held in the capital New Delhi.

"The heart of the entire nation is torn," said protester Rubina Mukherjee.

Thousands gathered late on Wednesday evening, joining hundreds of doctors who are maintaining a strike, linking arms to form a human chain in a protest to "reclaim the night".

Many lights were turned out for an hour, plunging a swath of the city into darkness, with protesters bearing flaming torches lighting up the city's night sky like fireflies.

"We will take back the night, time and again, until justice is delivered," said 35-year-old housewife Smita Roy.

Traffic ground to a halt in Kolkata's usually bustling main city streets, as women blocked the route with a mass sit-in, waving a sea of Indian flags.

At times, crowds shouted in anger, chanting "We Want Justice".

But they also paused in quiet reflection as the candles were lit, before softly singing.

The father of the murdered doctor also spoke at the rally outside the hospital where her battered body had been found, talking of his family's "broken hearts" and how they had been "shocked to the core" by the killing.

Demonstrators have given the murdered doctor the nickname "Abhaya", meaning "fearless".

One man has been detained for the murder, but West Bengal's government has faced public criticism for the handling of the investigation.