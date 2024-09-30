Indian PM Modi speaks to Israel's Netanyahu, urges deescalation

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Photo: AFP file

Published: Mon 30 Sep 2024, 8:14 PM Last updated: Mon 30 Sep 2024, 8:15 PM

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that he had spoken to his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu about recent developments in West Asia and highlighted the need for de-escalation.

