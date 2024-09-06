Indian passenger plane makes emergency landing in Turkey after bomb threat

Convention covers human rights aspects of AI
A flight operated by Indian Vistara Airlines carrying 247 passengers made an emergency landing on Friday in the eastern Turkish city of Erzurum after an anonymous caller said there was a bomb on board, state-owned broadcaster TRT Haber said.
Authorities had evacuated the plane and were searching for explosives, it said.
The plane had been flying to Frankfurt, Germany, from Mumbai, India.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
"Flight UK27 from Mumbai to Frankfurt (BOM-FRA) has been diverted to Turkey (Erzurum airport) due to security reasons and has landed safely at 1905 hours," Vistara Airlines said in a post on X.
Erzurum airspace was closed to flights, Erzurum Governor Musrafa Ciftci told the state-run Anadolu news agency, adding that bomb disposal experts were investigating the plane.
ALSO READ:
Convention covers human rights aspects of AI
According to the International Meteor Organisation, the one-meter asteroid will be a bright and slow fireball and cause no damage
Saad was studying at the Edward Said National Conservatory of Music in nearby Gaza City before it was reduced to ruins in the war that has devastated much of the enclave
The lawsuit is the latest legal challenge to the Democratic president's efforts to fulfil a campaign pledge and bring debt relief to millions of Americans who turned to federal student loans to fund their costly higher education
The US vice-president will propose tax breaks and cutting red tape for smaller firms if elected in November
In an election where Harris is vying to become America's first woman president, Trump's macho powers are being put to the ultimate test
Source says leaking fuel system may have caused engine fire
The pontiff will on Thursday host a mass at the country's 80,000 national football stadium, which Catholics are expected to pack out