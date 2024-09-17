India to conduct national census soon after years of delay

Around $1.2 billion will be spent on ads for the presidential vote alone, according to ad analyst MediaRadar CMAG
India will conduct its much-delayed national census soon, Interior Minister Amit Shah said on Tuesday, after a delay of about three years.
The once-in-a-decade survey was due in 2021 but was delayed by the pandemic and technical and logistical hurdles.
Reuters last month reported that India was likely to begin conducting the census in September, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government looks to plug important data gaps in his third term after years of criticism.
India will take about 18 months to complete the new survey once it begins, the report said.
Around $1.2 billion will be spent on ads for the presidential vote alone, according to ad analyst MediaRadar CMAG
Young fans queued around the block to get into a preview screening of
Gaza rescuers say at least 18 killed in Israeli strikes
The arrest on Sunday of a gunman on Trump's Florida golf course came the same day as more bomb threats poured into Springfield, Ohio
They are mostly all derived from fossil fuels like oil and natural gas
Negotiators hope to reach the world's first treaty on plastic pollution this year, but across five very different countries, AFP found single-use plastic remains hugely popular
Jaffna residents say they are still grappling with long-unresolved issues of accountability for war crimes, disappearances, and demands for the return of private land occupied by the army
151 people who came into contact with the victim are under observation to prevent the spread of the deadly virus