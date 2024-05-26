India: Six babies killed, some critical after huge fire at Delhi children's hospital

The Indian Embassy has urged Indian nationals to secure jobs through authorised agents approved by the Ministry of External Affairs
As many as six newborns have lost their lives after a massive fire broke out at a New Born Baby Care Hospital in Delhi's Vivek Vihar in the late hours of Saturday.
According to the Delhi Fire Department, a total of 12 children were rescued, out of which six have died, one is on the ventilator and five are admitted to the hospital.
The rescued newborns have been shifted to East Delhi Advance NICU hospital.
On information, police officials and firefighters reached the spot and doused the fire.
A fire officer said, "At 11:32 pm, the Fire Service Control Room received information that a fire has broken out in a hospital...a total of 16 fire tenders reached the spot. Fire has been extinguished completely. Two buildings were affected by the fire, one is the hospital building and the other a residential building. Some 11-12 people were rescued and they were taken to hospital. Further details will be shared later."
The incident comes on a day when 27 persons were killed in Gujarat's Rajkot city when a massive fire swept through a game zone.
