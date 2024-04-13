India removes Bournvita from ‘health drink’ category

Photo: cadburybournvita/Instagram

The Indian government has directed all e-commerce companies to remove all drinks and beverages, including Bournvita, from the category of 'health drinks', on their portal and platforms.

According to Indian media outlets, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, in a recent notification, stated: "National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), a statutory body constituted under Section (3) of the Commission of Protection of Child Rights (CPCR) Act, 2005 after its inquiry... concluded that there is no 'health drink' defined under FSS Act 2006, rules and regulations submitted by FSSAI and Mondelez India Food Pvt Ltd.”

The advisory follows an investigation by the NCPCR that found Bournvita contained sugar levels way above the acceptable limits.

Earlier, the NCPCR had reportedly directed the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) to initiate action against the companies that were labelling power supplements as 'health drinks'.

The FSSAI also instructed e-commerce portals against labelling dairy-based or malt-based beverages as 'health drinks'.

Bournvita came in the eye of the storm after a YouTuber recently said it contained excessive sugar, cocoa solids and harmful colourants that could lead to serious health hazards in children.