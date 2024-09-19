India probing EY's 'work environment' after death of young employee

Hundreds of pagers belonging to the armed group exploded in Lebanon on Tuesday, killed 12 people, including two children, and wounded up to 2,800 others
India is investigating the work environment at Big Four accounting firm EY, the labour minister said on Thursday, after the death of a 26-year-old associate worker was blamed on stress by her mother who demanded accountability.
Anna Sebastian Perayil died in July and was overworked with a "backbreaking" load as a new employee, which affected her "physically, emotionally, and mentally", her mother Anita Augustine wrote in a letter to EY's India chairman which went viral on social media.
Reuters could not independently access the letter or verify its contents.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
"A thorough investigation into the allegations of an unsafe and exploitative work environment is underway," Labour Minister Shobha Karandlaje posted on X.
EY said it placed "the highest importance on the well-being of all employees". "We are taking the family's correspondence with the utmost seriousness and humility," it said in a statement.
The accounting giant said it works with about 100,000 people at its member firms in India and that Perayil had worked at one such firm for four months.
The need for better efforts to shield employees in high-pressure jobs from faltering physical and mental health has been discussed widely also after the death of a junior banker at Bank of America in May, and with JPMorgan creating a new role to tackle concerns.
India's Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate (NITES), a union of IT employees, on Thursday wrote to the labour and interior ministries seeking an independent probe into Perayil's death, who it claimed took her own life.
Police in the western Indian city of Pune, where Perayil worked, did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the cause of her death.
NITES has also called for a wider review into working conditions in India's IT and finance sectors.
ALSO READ:
Hundreds of pagers belonging to the armed group exploded in Lebanon on Tuesday, killed 12 people, including two children, and wounded up to 2,800 others
Over a week ago, India had reported its first case in a man who had arrived from western Africa in Delhi
Government faces challenge of accelerating IMF reforms
Thailand reported three more deaths on Wednesday, taking the toll in the kingdom to 18, with a total of 537 fatalities now confirmed across the region
The FDA's breakthrough tag is given to certain medical devices that provide treatment or diagnosis of life-threatening conditions
Around 100 of these chemicals are considered to be of 'high concern' to human health, according to lead study author Geueke
Opinion poll shows Marxist-leaning Dissanayake leading
The government will build consensus and take all legal aspects into consideration before moving forward, says Information Minister Vaishnaw