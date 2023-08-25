India: Nine women killed as vehicle falls into gorge in Kerala

Former airline boss takes over six weeks after his conservative National Party won national elections
Nine people were killed and two sustained injuries after the vehicle they were travelling in fell into a gorge near Thalapuzha in Kerala's Wayanad district, police said on Friday.
A police official said: "A jeep carrying 11 people fell into a gorge near Thalapuzha in Wayanad. Nine people died and two were injured."
The injured persons were rushed to a nearby hospital.
According to local media reports, the vehicle was carrying workers from a tea estate. All the deceased were estate workers.
Reports said that the vehicle's break malfunctioned and it fell down to 25-feet depth. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed condolences over the accident.
