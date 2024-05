India: Interim bail denied to JD-S leaders in 'obscene videos' case

Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate shows a photograph featuring JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna at a press conference in Bengaluru. — AFP file

Published: Sat 4 May 2024, 6:37 PM

A special court for People's Representative in Bengaluru rejected the interim bail application of JD(S) leader HD Revanna and his son Prajwal Revanna in connection with the alleged "obscene videos" case.

Justice Santosh Gajanana Bhat's bench of the People's Representative Court in Bengaluru rejected the interim bail application.

Meanwhile, HD Revanna has been booked on a charge of kidnapping in connection with the 'obscene video' case.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The action was taken based on a complaint lodged by the son of a woman who was allegedly "abducted and sexually abused".

In his complaint filed to KR Nagar police in Mysuru, the man said his mother worked as a housemaid at HD Revanna's home for six years before returning to her village, where she worked as a daily wage labourer.

The man later discovered a video allegedly depicting the sexual abuse of his mother by incumbent MP and Hassan Lok Sabha candidate Prajwal Revanna. He said that soon after the video was revealed, his mother went missing. He then filed a kidnapping complaint against HD Revanna and Babanna on Thursday night.

The Holenarsipura MLA and his associate were booked under Sections 364A (kidnapping for ransom), 365 (kidnapping with intent to cause harm), and 34 (common intention) of the IPC. The FIR, registered by KR Nagar police, also lists HD Revanna as accused number one and Babanna, as accused number two.

The FIR was registered hours before the anticipatory bail plea of HD Revanna came up for hearing in the special court on Friday. He skipped the summons to appear before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on May 2 for questioning.

HD Revanna and his son, Prajwal Revanna, who is the sitting MP and candidate from Hassan Lok Sabha constituency, are facing a probe by a Special Investigative Team (SIT), constituted by the Karnataka government, over allegations of sexual harassment and criminal intimidation following a complaint by a woman who worked in their household.

The FIR has been filed at the KR Nagar police station in Mysuru and a case under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 376(2)(N), 506, 354A(1), 354(B), 354(c) and also under relevant sections of the Information Technology (IT) Act has been registered against the JD(S) leader.

The Holenarsipura MLA has sought anticipatory bail in the case in which he was earlier booked for sexual harassment based on the complaint of his former house help.

Revanna was booked in an alleged sexual harassment case on April 28 based on a complaint lodged at Holenarasipura Town police.

The case was registered under sections 354A, 354D, 506, and 509 of the IPC on charges of sexual harassment, intimidation, and outraging the dignity of a woman. As per the complaint, the victim claimed that Prajwal Revanna and his father HD Revanna had sexually assaulted her.

Prajwal Revanna is the grandson of party supremo and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda.

The Karnataka government has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the alleged obscene video case against Prajwal Revanna.