India in talks with Qatar over seizure of copies of Sikh holy book

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday stated that India has taken up the matter of seizure of two holy 'swaroops' of Guru Granth Sahib by the police in Doha, Qatar.

In response to media queries, MEA official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "We have seen reports regarding the Guru Granth Sahib seized by the Qatari authorities and the demand of their release by the Sikh community. Government has already taken up the matter with Qatar and our Embassy has kept the Sikh community in Doha abreast of developments in this regard."

It is important to note that two 'Swaroops' of Guru Granth Sahib were taken by Qatar authorities from two individuals/groups who were charged for running religious establishment without approval of the Government of Qatar, Jaiswal said.

"Our Embassy rendered all possible assistance within the ambit of local laws and regulations," the MEA spokesperson said.

"One 'Swaroop' of the Holy Book was returned by Qatari authorities and it was assured that the other Swaroop is also kept with respect," he stated.

Jaiswal said that "we continue to follow up the matter with Qatari authorities with high priority and hope for early resolution."

Meanwhile, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) President Advocate Harjinder Singh Dhami has requested the the External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and the Indian Ambassador to Qatar to immediately intervene in this matter.