E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

India confirms second Mpox case in 38-year-old Kerala man who recently returned from Gulf

Over a week ago, India had reported its first case in a man who had arrived from western Africa in Delhi

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

UAE announces 2-month grace period for residence visa violators

UAE announces fee refund for tax service charges from August 1

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in
Photo: Reuters file
Photo: Reuters file

Published: Wed 18 Sep 2024, 6:41 PM

India on Wednesday confirmed its second Mpox or monkeypox case in a 38-year-old man in Kerala’s Malappuram. The patient, who recently returned from the Gulf, is under treatment in line with established medical protocols, Kerala Health Minister Veena George said in a post on Facebook.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


The Minister also requested the public to seek treatment and inform the Health Department if they notice any of the known symptoms of Mpox.

Over a week ago, India had reported its first case in a man who had arrived from western Africa in Delhi. The man is stable and isolated to prevent the virus from spreading.

Last month the WHO declared Mpox a PHEIC, or Public Health Emergency of International Concern, based on the risk of spread of the current outbreak beyond Africa, where a rise in cases has been reported in many countries.

ALSO READ:

Web Desk

More news from World