India asks Canada to withdraw 41 of 60 of its diplomatic staff: Reports

Photo: AP

Published: Tue 3 Oct 2023, 8:11 AM Last updated: Tue 3 Oct 2023, 4:13 PM

India has asked Canada to withdraw 41 of its 60 diplomats from its soil, in a new development in the diplomatic row between the nations.

According to a report by Financial Times, sources familiar with the matter have said that the diplomats have been asked to return by October 10, 2023.

Indian authorities have not yet issued a statement on the same.

Earlier, Canada's High Commission said it would "adjust" diplomat numbers in India and the South Asian nation suspended visa processing in Canada.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau demanded India treat with "utmost seriousness" allegations that Indian agents played a role in the June murder of Sikh separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar near Vancouver.

The fallout prompted tit-for-tat diplomatic expulsions and a forceful denial from India, which said any suggestion it played a role in Nijjar's killing was "absurd", sending strained relations between the world's most populous country and G7 member Canada to a new low.

ALSO READ: