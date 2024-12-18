Iconic cancer fighter Terry Fox to be on Canadian $5 bill

This undated and unlocated handout image released on May 20, 2020, by the Terry Fox Foundation courtesy of Gail Harvey shows Canadian athlete and amputee Terry Fox running during his Marathon of Hope in Canada in 1980 to raise funds and increase cancer awareness. —AFP file

Canadian athlete Terry Fox, who ran a marathon across Canada on a prosthetic leg to raise awareness about cancer, will be featured on the next Canadian five-dollar bill.

"Terry Fox is a Canadian hero," the government said in a statement, adding that "through his efforts, this 22-year-old man showed people that an ordinary person can make a contribution through sheer will and determination."

After covering half the country — clocking an average of 42 kilometres per day — he was forced to cut short his heroic run when his cancer suddenly returned, spreading to his lungs and ultimately claiming his life in 1981.

By then his "Marathon of Hope" had already raised tens of millions of dollars for cancer research.

A statue of him in Ottawa is among the most photographed by tourists visiting the Canadian capital, and charity marathons in his honour have been held in dozens of countries. In May, the Bank of Canada announced that eight candidates had been shortlisted to appear on the $5 bill after a public consultation. The final choice was made by the minister of finance. "I want to express our immense pride that our hometown hero is being honoured as the new face on Canada's $5 bill," Brad West, the mayor Port Coquitlam, a suburb of Vancouver, said on X.

Many Canadians also rejoiced in the selection of Fox, whose selfless act inspired millions.