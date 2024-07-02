'I have no idea': UK voters open up on election

Denby Pottery Factory workers listen to Britain's Prime Minister and Conservative Party leader Rishi Sunak speak during a Q&A event at their factory on June 27, 2024 in Ripley, north England, as part of a Conservative campaign event in the build-up to the UK general election on July 4. — afp

Published: Tue 2 Jul 2024, 4:55 PM Last updated: Tue 2 Jul 2024, 4:58 PM

Disillusioned Conservatives, Labour enthusiasts, others desperate for change and those swayed by the hard-right or apathy: AFP has met an array of Britons during the UK general election campaign.

Cathy Gosling, 64, a former London book publisher now retired and living in northern England, was "absolutely going to vote" for the main Labour opposition.

"This (Conservative) government is corrupt, inefficient, and immoral," she said.

"And how can we have a millionaire for prime minister when people are struggling with the cost-of-living crisis?"

At the same time, the veteran Labour supporter admitted some reservations about party leader Keir Starmer, noting that he has been "very cautious".

"I wish he would have been more dynamic during the campaign," Gosling added.

Charlotte Anselme, 21, runs a small jewellery shop in the centre of Richmond, north Yorkshire, where Conservative Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is running for re-election.

"The conservatives have ruined the country, and Reform is racist and homophobic," the first-time voter argued.

"We would vote Green if we could, but they are not going to win," referring to herself and a friend she works with.

"We don't like Keir Starmer... and we didn't like his position about Gaza. But we will probably vote Labour."

Claudette Forrester, 61, lives in the traditionally Conservative-voting town of Godalming, in Surrey on London's southwestern fringes.

"I'm normally quite right-wing, but this time around I have no idea to be quite honest because they are as bad as one another," she confided of the two main parties.

"Neither of them (have) got the right answers for any of the things that are going on.

"I feel like they don't know what the everyday person has to go through in life... they're really out of touch."

Tom Lough, 82, a former engineer at British Steel and voter in Northern England, is set to stick with Sunak.

"I've always voted conservative — not that I'm very happy," he explained, calling the country "a mess".

"I've got no confidence that Labour will do any better," he added.

Lough is unimpressed with the current crop of politicians, whom he argued ascend without enough experience.

"The level of competency in politics in much lower than we had in the past.

"People like (former prime minister Winston) Churchill were politicians for years before going to the top."