UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Hyundai, Kia recall nearly 3.4 million vehicles due to fire risk; urge owners to park outdoors in US

The recalls cover multiple models from the 2010 through 2015 model years including Hyundai's Santa Fe SUV and Kia's Sorrento SUV

By AP

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents

Published: Wed 27 Sep 2023, 3:57 PM

Hyundai and Kia are recalling nearly 3.4 million vehicles and telling owners to park them outside due to the risk of engine compartment fires.

The recalls cover multiple models from the 2010 through 2015 model years including Hyundai's Santa Fe SUV and Kia's Sorrento SUV.

Documents posted Wednesday by US safety regulators say the anti-lock brake control module can leak fluid and cause an electrical short, which can touch off a fire while the vehicles are parked or being driven.

The automakers are advising owners to park outdoors and away from structures until repairs are done.

Dealers will replace the anti-lock brake fuse at no cost to owners, but owners won't be notified by mail until November.

ALSO READ:


More news from World