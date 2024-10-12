Sat, Oct 12, 2024 | Rabi al-Thani 9, 1446 | DXB ktweather icon32.8°C

Hundreds of Hilton hotel workers walk off the job in Seattle

Around 2,000 workers walked off the job in September at Hilton's largest hotel in the world

Published: Sat 12 Oct 2024, 6:31 PM

Updated: Sat 12 Oct 2024, 6:33 PM

  • By
  • Reuters

Top Stories

UAE residents say goodbye to 'beautiful' oleander flowers after Abu Dhabi ban

Dubai: Global Village ticket now available online; prices start at Dh25

Stop Israel from bombing Iran's oil sites, Gulf states urge US

Photo: Reuters File. Image used for illustrative purpose

Photo: Reuters File. Image used for illustrative purpose

More than a hundred Hilton hotel workers in Seattle have walked off the job calling for higher wages, fair staffing and workloads, and the reversal of COVID-19 era cuts, the Unite Here union said on Saturday.

"The weeklong strikes by 374 workers at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Seattle Airport and Hilton Seattle Airport & Conference Center will last until the early hours of October 19," the union said.


Recommended For You

UAE citizen violates travel ban to Lebanon; investigation launched

UAE: Back pain? Office chairs, long work hours could be the problem, say experts

Dubai: Global Village ticket now available online; prices start at Dh25

UAE residents say goodbye to 'beautiful' oleander flowers after Abu Dhabi ban

Sharjah: 93 mosques to offer Friday sermons, lessons in 5 languages

 

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Hilton did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.


A total of over 4,300 hotel workers are now on strike at Hilton, Hyatt, and Marriott hotels in Honolulu, San Diego, San Francisco and Seattle.

Around 2,000 workers walked off the job in September at Hilton's largest hotel in the world, the Hilton Hawaiian Village in Honolulu.

Some 10,000 US hotel workers began a multi-day strike in several cities during the Labor Day weekend after contract talks with Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt stalled.

Unite Here represents workers in hotels, casinos and airports across the United States and Canada.

ALSO READ:


Trending In
Next Story