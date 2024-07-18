'Hope' as 60 rare Siamese crocodiles hatch in Cambodia

An undated handout photo released on July 18, 2024 by conservation group Fauna and Flora shows wardens from the crocodile conservation team next to baby Siamese crocodiles eggs in Cardamom National Park, Koh Kong province. — AFP

Published: Thu 18 Jul 2024, 3:48 PM Last updated: Thu 18 Jul 2024, 3:49 PM

A group of 60 rare Siamese crocodiles have hatched in Cambodia, boosting hopes for one of the world's most endangered reptiles, conservationists said Thursday.

Five Siamese crocodile nests were discovered in Cambodia's Cardamom National Park in mid-May, the country's environment and agriculture ministry said in a joint statement with conservation group Fauna and Flora.

The nests contained 106 eggs, of which 66 were fertilised, and a total of 60 Siamese crocodile eggs successfully hatched between June 27 and 30, the ministry said.

"This discovery indicates that the area is a key habitat for natural crocodiles, providing hope for the species' recovery," they said in the statement.

Researchers say there are approximately 1,000 Siamese crocodiles worldwide, including around 300 individuals in the wild in Cambodia.

An undated handout photo released on July 18, 2024 by conservation group Fauna and Flora shows a hatching baby Siamese crocodile in Cardamom National Park, Koh Kong province. — AFP

Their survival is threatened by poachers who supply eggs and adult reptiles to crocodile farms around the region, where their skins are turned into luxury belts, shoes and handbags.

Cambodian environment minister Eang Sophalleth said it was a source of "pride" that the country is home to some of the world's rarest species, pledging continued efforts to "preserve biodiversity."

Deforestation and poaching have devastated many species in Cambodia, one of Asia's poorest and most corrupt nations.