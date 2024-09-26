Hezbollah drone chief killed in Beirut strike, says Israel

Prime Minister Modi cancels a trip to Pune, nearly 200km from Mumbai, after authorities declared a red alert due to the rain
The Israeli military said Thursday its latest strike on south Beirut killed Mohammed Srur, the head of Hezbollah's drone unit, who a source close to the group had earlier said was the target.
"Following precise intelligence guidance from the Air Force and the Intelligence Division, fighter jets targeted and eliminated (Srur), the commander of Hezbollah's air unit, in Beirut," a military statement said.
Half a million Lebanese estimated to have been displaced as Israel widened its airstrike
The president said this at a televised meeting with security officials on updating the country's nuclear deterrence doctrine
It is reportedly the largest number of executions reported in one day in years in Iraq
Wazed happy with army chief's tentative timeline on vote
Lack of numbers in parliament is one of the five key reasons for Dissanayake deciding to hold polls on November 14
Sri Lanka's new president has promised to reverse steep tax hikes, raise public servant salaries and renegotiate the International Monetary Fund rescue package secured by his predecessor
Israeli raids on Lebanon on Monday killed at least 558 people, in the deadliest day of violence since Lebanon's 1975-90 civil war