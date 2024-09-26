E-Paper

Hezbollah drone chief killed in Beirut strike, says Israel

The Israeli military said fighter jets eliminated Mohammed Srur the commander of Hezbollah's air unit in Beirut

By AFP

A picture taken on September 24, 2024, shows the debris and destruction at the site of an overnight Israeli strike on a neighbourhood in the Lebanese city of Baalbeck in the Bekaa valley. Photo: AFP
Published: Thu 26 Sep 2024, 6:55 PM

Last updated: Thu 26 Sep 2024, 7:13 PM

The Israeli military said Thursday its latest strike on south Beirut killed Mohammed Srur, the head of Hezbollah's drone unit, who a source close to the group had earlier said was the target.

"Following precise intelligence guidance from the Air Force and the Intelligence Division, fighter jets targeted and eliminated (Srur), the commander of Hezbollah's air unit, in Beirut," a military statement said.


