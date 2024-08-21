Helicopter of Iran's late President Raisi crashed due to weather conditions, Fars says

Families of some other hostages accuse Netanyahu of foot-dragging on a truce deal that would free their loved ones
The helicopter crash in which Iran's late President Ebrahim Raisi was killed in May was caused by weather conditions and the aircraft's inability to handle the weight it was carrying, Iran's semi-official news agency reported on Wednesday, citing a security source informed of the final investigation results.
Raisi's helicopter — a Bell 212 — had crashed on a fog-shrouded mountainside in northern Iran on the way to the city of Tabriz after the late President and his entourage attended the inauguration of a dam project on the border with Azerbaijan.
The game was being played by 2.2 million concurrent players on Steam, a major online gaming platform, on Wednesday, a day after its release
It's the first trip to Ukraine by an Indian prime minister since diplomatic relations were established more than three decades back
The virus has swept across the Democratic Republic of Congo, killing more than 570 people so far this year
Italian authorities have opened a probe into the incident, while the UK's marine accident investigation branch is sending four inspectors to Palermo
Top US diplomat says Israel accepts Gaza proposal, urges Hamas to do same
Guanabara Bay battles pollution not only from visiting vessels and oil rig accidents, but also from old ships abandoned in its waters and runoff from cities
Tens of thousands of displaced people have taken refuge in schools since the war between Israel and Hamas broke out on October 7