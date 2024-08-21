Helicopter of Iran's late President Raisi crashed due to weather conditions, Fars says

A helicopter carrying Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi takes off, near the Iran-Azerbaijan border, May 19, 2024. The helicopter with Raisi on board later crashed. Photo: West Asia News Agency via REUTERS

Published: Wed 21 Aug 2024, 7:02 PM

The helicopter crash in which Iran's late President Ebrahim Raisi was killed in May was caused by weather conditions and the aircraft's inability to handle the weight it was carrying, Iran's semi-official news agency reported on Wednesday, citing a security source informed of the final investigation results.

Raisi's helicopter — a Bell 212 — had crashed on a fog-shrouded mountainside in northern Iran on the way to the city of Tabriz after the late President and his entourage attended the inauguration of a dam project on the border with Azerbaijan.

