Headline-grabbing Austria climate activists end protests

This handout picture released on November 15, 2022, by the 'Last Generation' shows a climate activist of the "Last Generation" group being overpowerd whereas another one has glued himself to the painting 'Death and Life' by Austrian artist Gustav Klimt after pouring black liquid over the art work at the Leopold Museum in Vienna, Austria. — AFP file

Published: Tue 6 Aug 2024, 5:08 PM Last updated: Tue 6 Aug 2024, 5:09 PM

A group of Austrian climate activists who attacked a Klimt masterpiece and regularly blocked roads said on Tuesday that they were ending their protests.

Last Generation Austria said they struggled to make their point against "ignorance... death threats and fines of tens of thousands of euros", and despaired of the Austrian government's inaction on climate change.

"We no longer see any prospect of success," the group said in a statement.

The group regularly made headlines over the past two years blocking streets and pouring black liquid over a screen protecting Gustav Klimt's masterpiece 'Death And Life' in Vienna's Leopold Museum.

Last month they joined protests to disrupt traffic at several airports in Europe just days after the bloc's climate monitor registered the hottest day ever globally, with the daily average temperature inching up to 17.15 Celsius.

They had also called for climate protection to be enshrined as a fundamental right in the Austrian constitution.

Austria's ruling conservative People's Party (OeVP) welcomed the "dissolution" of what it called the "extremist group", which has some 280 activists.

"After numerous court cases, (they) have finally realised that Austria's streets are not a legal vacuum and that there is no fundamental right to their sabotage actions," it said.