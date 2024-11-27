Hamas says 'ready' for Gaza truce after Lebanon ceasefire

Palestinians search for casualties trapped under the rubble of a school sheltering displaced people, following an Israeli strike, amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, in Gaza City on Wednesday. — Reuters

Hamas is ready to reach a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, a senior official in the Palestinian militant group said on Wednesday, hailing the ceasefire that took hold in Lebanon.

"We have informed mediators in Egypt, Qatar and Turkey that Hamas is ready for a ceasefire agreement and a serious deal to exchange prisoners," the official told AFP, however accusing Israel of obstructing a deal.

In a statement released later on Wednesday, Hamas said "the enemy's acceptance of the agreement with Lebanon without achieving its preconditions marks a significant milestone in shattering (Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu's illusions of reshaping the Middle East through force".

The group also praised the "pivotal" role of its ally Hezbollah in Lebanon.