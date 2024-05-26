E-Paper

Hamas armed wing says it launched 'big missile' attack on Tel Aviv

Israeli emergency medical services said they had received no reports of casualties

By Reuters

Protesters hold placards and wave national flags during an anti-government demonstration in Tel Aviv. Photo: AFP File
Published: Sun 26 May 2024, 3:56 PM

Last updated: Sun 26 May 2024, 4:33 PM

Hamas armed wing said it launched a "big missile" attack on Tel Aviv on Sunday as the Israeli military sounded sirens in the central city, warning of possible incoming rockets.

In a statement on its Telegram channel on Sunday, the armed wing said the rockets were launched in response to what it called "Zionist massacres against civilians."


Hamas' Al-Aqsa TV said the rockets were launched from the Gaza Strip.


Rocket sirens had not been heard in Tel Aviv for the past four months. The reason for the sirens was not immediately stated by the Israeli military.

Israeli emergency medical services said they had received no reports of casualties.

