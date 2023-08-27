Video of Saudi sandstorm with red dust clouds engulfing Jeddah during unstable weather conditions goes viral

Photo: Screengrab

Published: Sun 27 Aug 2023, 3:55 PM Last updated: Sun 27 Aug 2023, 4:57 PM

As videos went viral of pilgrims searching for shelter among Makkah's rainstorms earlier this week on Tuesday, other parts of the country witnessed the rocky weather as well.

A red alert was issued in the province and some parts of the Kingdom, according to an advisory released by the country's National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) on Wednesday morning.

A video shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, shows how the city of Jeddah was no stranger to the extreme weather, as clouds of dust are seen rising before the camera, a scene straight out of an apocalyptic film.

Other videos shared on the platform showed how rains and strong winds battered Saudi's holy site.

Those on the streets were seen running for cover, while staffers at the Grand Mosque were almost swept off their feet as they tried holding on to large garbage cans being blown away.

In a daunting display of visuals, a lightening strike was caught on camera hitting the Grand Mosque.

