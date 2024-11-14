Video: Saudi Arabia arrests 9 citizens, busts drug-smuggling network

Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Interior has uncovered a criminal network specialising in smuggling drugs into the Kingdom through Al Jawf International Airport. Acting on reliable information, authorities successfully apprehended several individuals involved in the operation.

Nine Saudi citizens, including one from the Ministry of Interior, four from the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority, and one from the Saudi Electricity Company, were arrested.

These individuals were involved in multiple criminal roles, including receiving the smuggled drugs, bringing them into the Kingdom in luggage without proper inspection, and transporting them. The accused also concealed the narcotics in various locations and homes, and promoting and trading in them.

The Ministry of Interior reiterated that authorities will confront anyone who attempts to undermine the security and stability of the country, as well as the safety of its citizens and residents, regardless of who they are. The ministry remains vigilant against all criminal plots aimed at compromising national security.