US forces launch two strikes against missile, vessel near Yemen

Four anti-ship ballistic missiles were launched from Houthi-held areas over the Red Sea towards commercial ship MT Pollux

By Reuters

Mourners hather to pray near the coffins of Huthi rebels who were killed in recent US-led strikes, in Sanaa's Al-Saleh mosque during their funeral ceremony on February 10, 2024. AFP
Published: Sat 17 Feb 2024, 7:31 PM

U.S. forces conducted two strikes against a mobile anti-ship cruise missile and a mobile unmanned surface vessel (USV) launched from Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Saturday.

Four anti-ship ballistic missiles were launched from Houthi-held areas over the Red Sea towards commercial ship MT Pollux between Friday at 1.15 pm local time and 1 am on Saturday, CENTCOM said in a post on X.

It added that there were no reported injuries or damage to the MT Pollux or any other vessel in the areas.

