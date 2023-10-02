UAE's stunningly green pavilion to wow visitors at Expo 2023 Doha

Published: Mon 2 Oct 2023, 11:00 AM Last updated: Wed 15 Nov 2023, 4:58 PM

After wowing millions of visitors at Expo 2020 Dubai and Expo 2022 Floriade, the UAE Pavilion will narrate the Emirati story in Doha. At the International Horticultural Expo 2023 in Qatar, the UAE Pavilion experience will demonstrate the enduring bond between “our communities and nature”, organisers have said.

The UAE Pavilion design takes inspiration from the Ghaf tree, featuring rammed earth walls and palm-leaves roof. The building is greened with a garden full of native and adaptive plants found in the UAE.

It will highlight the UAE’s long history of impactful contributions and innovations to promote a prosperous agricultural legacy.

Expo 2023 Doha will be on from October 2, 2023, till March 28, 2024. It will convene 80 international participants who will showcase their latest sustainability-focused innovations and solutions in response to the Expo’s theme, ‘Green Desert, Better Environment’. It recently bagged a world record for ‘The Largest Green Roof’ in the world.

The UAE Pavilion will feature a number of multi-sensory installations that offer guests a “deep understanding of the UAE’s agricultural legacy”. It will introduce visitors to ‘dreamers’, who come from around the world and are contributing to a more sustainable and resilient future for all.

Visitors will learn how the UAE developed a prosperous and diversified agricultural sector for future generations. The multi-sensory guest experience will include six interventions.

“Guests will be introduced to the UAE’s Early Dreamers, and then walk through an immersive experience to discover how our ancestors’ legacy was championed by our founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, whose focus on collaboration, innovation, social empowerment and preservation set the foundations of our forward-thinking approach to agriculture today.

“Towards the end of the experience, guests will have the opportunity to interact with an installation that will encourage self-reflection on one’s personal environmental legacy,” organisers said.

Ibrahim Salem Humaid Alalawi serves as commissioner-general for the UAE Pavilion Expo 2023 Doha.

Called ‘Nurturing Legacy’, this is the UAE’s third presentation at an International Horticultural Exposition. The UAE first participated in this kind of specialised Expo in Beijing 2019, followed by ‘Salt Water Cities: Where Land Meets Sea’ at the Floriade Expo 2022 in Almere, The Netherlands.

‘Salt Water Cities’ was awarded the ‘Most Educational Experience’ and bagged ‘Silver’ for Best Outdoor Garden.

Each UAE Pavilion presentation shares stories of people, projects, and ideas from across the Emirates in response to the core theme set by the Expo organiser. The UAE’s participation in International Expos is administered by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in collaboration with the Salama bint Hamdan Al Nahyan Foundation.

