UAE warns citizens in Oman as heavy rains, thunderstorms hit Sultanate

According to the foreign ministry, as many as 10,000 Swedish nationals may have travelled to Lebanon this summer
The UAE embassy in Muscat has urged citizens in Oman to exercise caution as heavy rains hit the region.
Citizens have been warned of the low pressure system that is affecting most parts of the Sultanate, as valleys overflow due to the unstable weather.
The authority urged citizens to follow safety instructions issued by the authorities and to contact in emergency cases on 0097180024 or 0097180044444.
As per the Oman News Agency, the highest amount of rainfall due to the current weather rests at 48.6mm on Tuesday, April 6.
The Civil Aviation Authority in Oman predicted fog in parts of the country today, along with chances of dust rising over desert and open areas, in addition to a thunderstorm alert.
The announcement comes after Iran and its allies vowed retaliation for the killings of a Hamas leader in Tehran and a Hezbollah commander in Beirut
Harris was the sole candidate on the ballot for a five-day electronic vote of nearly 4,000 party convention delegates
Of the some 489,000 heat-related deaths recorded each year by the WHO between 2000 and 2019, the European region accounts for 36 per cent or on average 176,040 deaths
10 prisoners, including two minors, had been moved to Russia, 13 to Germany and three to the United States
The British Medical Association said that 98 per cent of more than 8,500 general practitioners had voted in favour of collective action because of a row over funding
Tourist parties are now capped at 25 people and guides barred from using loudspeakers to help the flow of pedestrians and make it more peaceful for residents
Farmers in 55 regions of the country have begun harvesting the new crop, and the pace of harvesting is twice as fast as last year, says Deputy Prime Minister Patrushev